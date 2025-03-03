Trump trashes Europe as land of "rape gangs" and "murderers"

Donald Trump continues to betray longtime U.S. allies by shamefully comparing Europe to gang rapists and murderers.

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country – So that we don't end up like Europe!" the Putin-aligned president said in a ludicrous Truth Social post on Sunday, two days after he and Vice President JD Vance despicably ambushed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

While American lawmakers snooze away, Trump is tirelessly working to eradicate the most important global alliance since World War II, all for a seat at the dictators' table — ignorant to the fact that Vladimir Putin in not his friend.

