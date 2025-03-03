Vengeful Florida woman vandalizes wrong car

An 18-year-old woman was very angry with her former boyfriend, and apparently under the influence. Mistakes were made.

The young woman admitted to deputies that it was a revenge plan against her ex-boyfriend.

She was upset when she hatched a plan to throw eggs at his car and spray paint on it.

However, the vehicle that was vandalized actually belonged to a neighbor; it was not the ex-boyfriend's vehicle.

The woman now faces criminal charges related to mischief and alcohol.