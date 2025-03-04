After RFK Jr.'s top health official abruptly quits, near-panic ensues: "If we're all screwed, you have to say something"

After Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s top spokesperson at the Health and Human Services Department mysteriously quit on Friday, "effective immediately," his confused colleagues and social media fans begged him to sound the alarm. "For the sake of our children, explain WHY" said one.

Tom Corry publicized his resignation yesterday in a LinkedIn post, just two weeks after becoming HHS assistant secretary of public affairs. "I want to announce to my friends and colleagues that last Friday I announced my resignation effective immediately," he said. "To my colleagues at HHS, I wish you the best and great success."

But his LinkedIn followers weren't satisfied with the cryptic announcement, begging Corry to explain wtf is going on behind the scenes at the U.S. Health Department. Most of the reactions echo the words of this concerned commenter: "Tom, if we're all screwed you have to say something."

Some of the other uneasy reactions include:

• "If something horrible is indeed brewing, it is your obligation to issue a public warning. Remember your oath to defend against enemies, domestic and foreign."

• "Tom, you need to share and explain why you took this action. After only two weeks in the position that is critical to our national health, you owe us all an explanation."

• "While I can't say that I blame you for this decision, I am concerned about what may be behind this. Most of us who believe in science have deep reservations right now, I'm hopeful that you're going to share a bit more information."

• "This country's health is at stake. We are going down a dark path."

• "One question: Why?"

From the Daily Beast:

Corry had become frustrated with Kennedy's subdued response to the escalating outbreak in Texas, which has infected about 146 people and resulted in the first U.S. death from the disease in a decade. State officials confirmed the Texas child who died was unvaccinated. The last measles death occurred in 2015, when an immunocompromised woman passed away after doctors failed to diagnose it, marking the first fatality in 12 years. On Wednesday, when asked about the Texas outbreak at Trump's first Cabinet meeting, Kennedy downplayed the severity of the outbreak, instigating almost immediate backlash. "There have been four measles outbreaks this year in this country," Kennedy, a longtime skeptic of vaccines, stated. "Last year, there were 16. It is not unusual. We have measles outbreaks every year." However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared measles eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

Meanwhile, in the alternative reality of alternative facts, talk of "measles parties" has been making the rounds in Texas, according to Dr. Ron Cook, chief health officer of the Health Sciences Center at Texas Tech University, who warned indoctrinated MAGA followers that a deadly virus is not something to celebrate.

"We can't predict who is going to do poorly with measles, being hospitalized, potentially get pneumonia or encephalitis, or potentially pass away from this," he said, via The Dallas Morning News, after one child died from the most recent outbreak, with at least 146 others infected. "It's a foolish thing to go have measles parties."

