Computer with 800,000 human neurons launches for $35,000

Australian company Cortical Labs launched the world's first commercial biological computer made from human brain cells fused with silicon hardware.

As reported in New Atlas, the CL1 uses 800,000 lab-grown human neurons on electrode arrays to create dynamic neural networks that learn and adapt more quickly than traditional AI while using far less power. A full rack of CL1 units consumes only 850-1,000 watts, a fraction of what traditional AI requires.

Cortical Labs said in their launch statement, "Synthetic Biological Intelligence (SBI) is inherently more natural than AI, as it utilizes the same biological material – neurons – that underpin intelligence in living organisms."

Each unit houses living brain tissue in what the team describes as a "body in a box … it has pumps to keep everything circulating, gas mixing, and of course temperature control,"explains Chief Scientific Officer Brett Kagan.

The system can be purchased for US$35,000 or accessed remotely through cloud-based "Wetware-as-a-Service." Potential applications include drug discovery and robotic intelligence development.

