Dark Souls-inspired game casts you as the final boss

Have you ever run into a particularly infuriating Elden Ring boss? Trick question – if you've played Elden Ring, of course you have. The fantastical powers and barely-telegraphed attacks that the player doesn't have access to have been a source of frustration for legions of gamers over the years… but new indie release The Dark Queen of Mortholme seeks to change that by letting you play as the final boss of a punishing Dark Souls-style adventure.

As the titular Dark Queen, you are the final obstacle in the path of an annoyingly tenacious hero. Just like a real gamer struggling to get through the final stretch of a difficult game, he'll learn and adapt with every fight, slowly mastering your moveset – after all, he's the main character and you are very much not. At least he's not able to summon his friends in this one.

The Dark Queen of Mortholme is a bite-sized experience, clocking in at around 20 minutes from end to end – and if that's not enough, it is currently completely free to download.