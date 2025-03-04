Interviewing Shibuya strangers for the best of Japan

Is it just me, or are street interviewers enjoying a bit of a renaissance lately? There's something so fundamentally intriguing about being able to peer into a stranger's inner world with nothing but a microphone – and as far as streets go, few are more iconic than the Shibuya Scramble crossing. This is the stomping ground of the aptly named Tokyo Sims channel, which seeks to find and interview the wide cast of colorful characters that can be found at the biggest pedestrian intersection in the world. As a rule, it's always nothing short of bizarre, just as one would expect from the beating heart of a metropolis like Tokyo.

Good for this guy and his self-coded artificial girlfriend, honestly – but I can't say the same for this other guy and his, uh, "street lottery."

Following in the footsteps of other short-form shows like Sidetalk, Tokyo Sims delivers bite-sized portions of surreal strangeness every time – if this doesn't make you want to visit Japan, I don't know what will.