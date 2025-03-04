LA Times AI defends the Ku Klux Klan

After suggesting the KKK may not be a hate-based movement, the LA Times has removed the feature from their article on the Klan.

Having done exactly what it was asked to do, offer different perspectives, the LA Times' AI tried to provide some alternative reasons for people joining the Klan. Failing to recognize that not every story has two sides or needs an alternative perspective, the LA rag again opened themselves up to humiliation.

But the feature produced by AI company Particle—which debuted on Monday for "Voices" pieces and has been heavily touted by billionaire owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong—included a defense for the group under a banner that offered "different views on the topic." "Local historical accounts occasionally frame the 1920s Klan as a product of 'white Protestant culture' responding to societal changes rather than an explicitly hate-driven movement, minimizing its ideological threat," the point read. Within hours of its debut, the feature was removed from the column. It remains available on other "Voices" pieces that offer points of view, which includes news commentary and reviews, among others. The Times did not respond to a request for comment. The gaffe was first spotted by New York Times reporter Ryan Mac. Daily Beast

Previously:

