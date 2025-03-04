TL;DR: Learn to use ChatGPT and other AI tools for automation in the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree, only $19.97 through March 30.

AI is kind of like a really useful dog. You can give it commands, train it, and even ask it to give you a paper. But the thing is, did you automatically know the right way to train your dog? No. And AI is the same way. Sure, any beginner can get decent results, but it takes a little more effort to learn how to get the most out of your pet robot, and the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree can help you get there.

This AI training shows you how to automate tasks, get more from your prompts, and all-around use AI like a pro. And instead of paying $790, this bundle is on sale for $19.97 (for now).

Sit, stay, analyze the data in an Excel sheet

This bundle has 12 courses and 25 hours of content to help you learn the ins and outs of using AI to really make your life easier. Right now, you might be giving ChatGPT a few basic commands and hoping for the best, like tossing a treat and hoping your dog catches it. But what if you could train AI to fetch the info you need, organize your work, and even handle repetitive tasks while you do something more fun

This E-Degree teaches you how to fine-tune ChatGPT for different industries, automate workflows, and turn raw data into visuals that actually make sense. It's like obedience school but for AI, so instead of random, clunky responses, you get a well-trained assistant who actually understands what you want. And just like a good pup, once it learns, it doesn't forget.

You have until March 30 to get the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree on sale for $19.97.

