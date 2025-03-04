Make your own View-Master reels

I love my small collection of View-Master reels. Now, I can make my own!

RetroViewer will render your photos 3D, add titles, and print your reel, starting at $17 for one reel. The user interface looks simple enough, and I already envision the first holiday card I'll send out in years. If, somehow, your friends and family don't have viewers, Retroviewer also makes those.

This interview with Rich Dubnow, the View-Master photographer responsible for many of the amazing OG collections, is well worth watching. He offers a short history of the company, as well as his experiences and favorite photos.

