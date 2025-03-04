Revamp your road trip entertainment for with this CarPlay wireless adapter

TL;DR: Upgrade your car's entertainment system with the PlayAIBox Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Wireless Adapter, now $84.97 (reg. $129) through March 30.

Not in the market for a brand new car? Us either. But if you want to give your current wheels a new lease on life, let the PlayAIBox Apple Car Play and Android Auto Wireless Adapter reinvigorate your road trips for just $84.97.

Enjoy wireless entertainment on wheels

The PlayAIBox Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless Adapter brings your car into the year 2025 totally wirelessly. It covers the basics, letting you make calls, follow navigation, and listen to music wirelessly. You can also take advantage of the voice assistance on your smartphone to be totally hands-free and drive safely.

If you have some kiddos in the backseat, you'll love the built-in YouTube and Netflix feature that allows your crew to stream content on your car's display. Prefer other apps? You can download other favorites like Hulu, Disney+, and more from the Google Store. (Just make sure you're always following local laws regarding driving and video playback!)

An Allwinner A133 chip ensures you can use multiple apps simultaneously without annoying lag time. Want to bring along other media? While it's not included with this adapter, there is also an option to use external SD card storage to save up to 128GB.

Hooking up the adapter simply requires downloading the "Speedplay" App and turning on your Bluetooth and WiFi to pair with your device. After that your new entertainment system will be up and running, with the first connection just needing a wait time of 30 to 45 seconds.

The PlayAIBox is compatible with 98% of car models various car models from 2016 until the present and works with smartphones equipped with iOS 10.0 and above or Android 11.0 and above.

Save $44 and get the PlayAIBox Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Wireless Adapter with Streaming Service Support for $84.97 today.

