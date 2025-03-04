Scorpion stings woman at Boston Logan International Airport — and the little critter gets away

A 40-year-old woman was stung by a scorpion last night while grabbing her luggage off the baggage carousal at Logan International Airport in Boston.

The traveler, who had just flown in from Mexico, was in Logan's international baggage claim area when she was stung on the finger, according to Massachusetts State Police and Boston EMS via ABC News.

The woman, whose identity wasn't revealed, was taken to a hospital "for immediate treatment." Her condition isn't clear, but according to the CDC, although "venom from some species can cause severe illness…and even death…most scorpion stings are not serious."

Officials haven't yet figured out where the scorpion came from, or how it ended up on the woman's bag (but the fact that she'd just traveled from Mexico, one of the world's scorpion hotspots, might be a hint). Even creepier, however, is the fact that nobody is sure where the scorpion went.

Video below, posted by WCVB Channel 5 Boston, shows passengers' reactions as they braved the same terminal today:

