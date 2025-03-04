Skunk-scented "magical rock" causes otter dance party

The Voyageurs Wolf Project studies wolves in and around Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota. The project's original goal was to learn more about wolf behavior in the summer months, primarily using GPS trackers; however, they also use trail cameras, which capture other wildlife in addition to wolves.

Wildlife cameras are essential tools for monitoring the Voyageurs packs, but wolves are notoriously elusive. The dense forests in the Voyageurs region offer plenty of hiding places. "The main purpose of putting skunk essence on the rock is to encourage wolves to pause in front of the camera," says field biologist Austin Homkes over email. "This allows us to get a better look at individuals so we can identify them by different markings, and to get a clear count of how many members are in each pack." Forbes

In the video, a rock treated with skunk scent becomes a popular attraction. The camera captures plenty of wolves sniffing and playing, but the otters steal the show, as otters do. Several otters check out the "magical rock," do a little dance, poop, and mark the rock with their scent.

A few fishers also check out the rock but mark it with their scent much less dramatically than the otters. A beaver walks by carrying some sticks but clearly has important work to do and doesn't stop to sniff.

