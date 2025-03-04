Owners are abandoning Tesla, and angry people are taking their frustrations out on the symbol of unelected Elon's "breaking things" approach to the United States government: his poorly engineered cars.

Teslas and their chargers, in multiple states, have been vandalized in a growing wave of anger over Leon and his DOGE dummies running roughshod. It is unclear if the people setting fire to chargers in Boston, stealing wheels in Houston, or trying to blow them up in Colorado have already been impacted by the illegal and uninformed destruction of necessary government services, or if these people are just mad. Genitalia and swastikas are being painted on Teslas across the country, as Tesla sales plummet and owners dump their cars.

People are only going to get angrier and angrier. Elon, however, has a solution: the Teslas can video people as they vandalize the EV.

