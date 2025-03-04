The sound of horses crunching carrots is so satisfying!

As you know, I'm a huge fan of animal ASMR—I never tire of watching critters of all shapes and sizes tucking into their favorite snacks. And while I have a touch of misophonia and actually cannot stand humans chewing, animal munching is delightful music to my ears!

Over the years, I've brought you all kinds of adorable creatures—including animals you don't see every day, like binturongs, potoroos, rock hyraxes, and more—crunching on all kinds of treats, and will continue to do so, as this is honestly my favorite beat. Today, I thought I'd go old school and feature the reliably satisfying crunching of everyone's favorite farm animal, the majestic horse.

I have curated a collection of horse ASMR videos for your viewing pleasure. Here, you can see an extreme close-up of a horse crunching on carrots, complete with slow-mo lips hilariously quivering in anticipation. And check out these two cuties crunching carrots side by side. And here's a full five minutes of an adorable horse eating carrots one by one as they are tossed into their food container. And this one features a whole array of horses devouring a bag of carrots. And finally, I think this one is my favorite for the pure relaxation factor—it features an up-close view of a beautiful horse eating a giant carrot, with the mellifluous pitter-patter of rain in the background. Ahhhh. Please enjoy!