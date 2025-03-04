Tony Hawk's Pro-Skater 3 & 4 get a remaster

One of the most popular video game franchises gets another remaster. I'm there for the soundtrack.

THPS has always had a fantastic soundtrack. I believe the gameplay peaked with THPS2 or maaaaaybe 3, but the increased effects and distractions were not for me, and I think 2 feels more "pure." Looks like this new version will take advantage of modern graphics tho.

I love YouTube feed Real Skate Stories:

