Another MAGA Congressperson wants Trump's face on our currency—this time the $100

On the heels of MAGA Congressperson Joe Wilson's (R-SC) asinine idea to put President Trump's face on a $250 bill, another MAGA Congressperson, first-term representative Brandon Gill (R-TX) has come forward with more absurd ideas for our money. Gill has just introduced the "Golden Age Act of 2025," which would require President Trump's face to be on all $100 bills produced after December 31, 2028.

On March 3, Gill's office posted a press release announcing the ridiculous legislation. Here's an excerpt:

"President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family. Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again, and put America first by ending useless foreign aid," said Congressman Gill. "There has been no one who has done more to bring America into the golden age than President Trump. Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years."

Gill also shared a mock-up image of the Trump $100 note on his Xitter, with the caption: "I'm introducing the GOLDEN AGE ACT to put President Donald J. Trump on the $100 bill. Let's make history."

The proposed measure demands that the Secretary of Treasury create a preliminary design for the Trump $100 bill and share it with the public by December 31, 2026, and begin production of the new currency by December 31, 2028.

Good luck with that. The Hill explains succinctly that "Laws currently prevent a living person from appearing on U.S. currency." Too bad that doesn't seem to be stopping these MAGA jerks from trying.