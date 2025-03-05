Apple Polishing Cloth compatible with new M3 iPad Air

Apple yesterday announced the M3 iPad Air, as if there were a pressing need for more powerful models, and Aaron Perris of MacRumors noted that Apple's Polishing Cloth, a steal at $19, was officially compatible with the upgraded devices.

My favorite Apple thingy was the AA battery charger, sadly discontinued. Is there a word for mundane peripherals sold by high-end brands to go with their distinctive products? More than mere merchandise, but comically short of a distinctive product in its own right. I propose "Vebling" or "Veblito/veblita": a tiny Veblen good.