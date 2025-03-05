Do all those viral recipes really work? One man's quest to find out

If you've been on the Internet for any amount of time, you've probably seen one of those viral recipe videos, most often consisting of a creepily smiling influencer putting together some gourmet dish using a "life hack" that's almost certainly too good to be true. With so many being churned out by the content machine, it's impossible to tell which ones are worth your time and which aren't – which is where FutureCanoe comes in. This faceless New York-based YouTuber approaches viral recipes as a normal (and pretty lazy) amateur chef, with the sole goal of seeing which ones are actually feasible for everyday people. He also credits the original creators, which puts him above 99% of YouTubers just by default.

It's no gourmet steak, and FutureCanoe is no Gordon Ramsay, but the sheer amount of relatability here is what makes him stand out – because yeah, I would probably also mess up a few steps (and, indeed, have after being inspired to try a few of these recipes as well). No dish is perfect, and no chef is either, and it's refreshing to see someone demonstrate that.