Elon's MAGA love affair costs him 40% of stock value as Tesla sales crater 76% in Germany

Elon's love affair with fascism isn't playing well with those Europeans, as Tesla sales in Germany nosedived a whopping 76% after the billionaire boy genius couldn't stop himself from becoming MAGA's favorite sh*tlord.

Tesla's stock also took a 40% nosedive after his democracy-sucks strategy somehow failed to win over the marketplace. It turns out telling Germans to get over that pesky Holocaust guilt isn't exactly a winning marketing strategy. Who knew?

The schadenfreude isn't limited to Germany either. As reported in The New York Times, Tesla's seeing red across Europe faster than Elon's face during a fact-check. Sales dropped 26% in France, nearly halved in Norway (where they used to dominate), and tumbled 48% in Denmark. Even the Tesla-friendly Norwegians are having second thoughts, with their market share crashing from 20% to a sad little 8.8%.

In the meantime, London protesters are running a "Ditch Your Tesla" campaign, while French activists are handing out "Stay Away from the E.U." stickers. "Over the weekend, Tesla vehicles in a parking lot in southern France were set ablaze, which prosecutors said were 'not at all accidental,'" reports the Times. Is that French for "completely on purpose?"

Meanwhile, Tesla's stock has dropped 40% from its December peak. Who could have predicted that actions would have consequences for the poor little special boy besides literally everyone?

