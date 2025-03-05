Failing to protest meaningfully, Democrats criticized for not clapping enough

The lack of a unified Democratic front and scattershot attempts at protest at Convicted Felon's speech before the joint Houses of Congress were remniscent of the dance protest at the Kennedy Center, still Republicans are pissed off. Democrats didn't clap!!

Doubling down on the condemnation, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Democrats "reminded us they are the party of insanity and hate." "They could not even clap for a child battling cancer, or mothers who lost their children," she said on X. … White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller asked in a heated X rant: "Has there ever been a more disgraceful and pitiful and malicious display in politics than Congressional Democrats refusing to stand for heartbroken families and courageous heroes?" DailyBeast

Two of Trump's most vile spokesmonsters on the attack, when all the Democrats did was show up, which was more than they likely should have done. With no ability to demonstrate their protest, what they are protesting or dispute Trump's lies in the moment, Democrats should have stayed out of the room and not given the address credibility. Rep. Al Green did not get the message about keeping things calm, however, stood up to Trump and was tossed out by MAGA Mike.

I have heard many reassuring things about Senator Slotkin's rebuttal, but I found it to be more of the same stuff Democrats have lost on. "We're actually a lot like Republicans and think Trump just needs to go about this a little differently." Can't we all come together in the face of citizens losing their rights, civil servants losing their jobs, and shortly our retirees losing social security and health care. All while prices skyrocket. This is precisely what Trump and Elon promised before the election, and it is what the Republicans voted for.

Previously:

• Democrats shocked to be let down by Trump's nominees

• Democrats question Trump about that illegal donation from Egypt