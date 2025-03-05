Get that new PC-feel with this OS upgrade for under $15

TL;DR: Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for under $15 (reg. $199).

Microsoft is phasing out Windows 10 in a few months. If you prefer a computer that has all those tasty things like updated security, and ya know, functionality, then you might want to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro.

Keep the productivity flowing when you update the license to run Windows 11 on your PC. This OS gives you an enhanced UI, multitasking tools, and new security standards. Plus, a lifetime license for Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is only $14.97 (reg. $199).

Give your computer a much-needed upgrade

Windows 11 Pro has all the necessary tools to keep you connected and creating during the workday or while you're kicking back. DirectX 12 ultimate graphics mean high-quality you can rock some awesome games in your off hours.

The updated user interface provides seamless convenience. It's nice to look at and easy to use. Feel confident that your personal information and work are protected with advanced security, including encrypted authentication, advanced antivirus programs, and support biometric login.

Thanks to tools like snap layouts, virtual desktops, seamless redocking, voice typing, and an upgraded search process, you can move through programs intuitively while working and creating.

With Copilot, you can also use AI assistance to ask questions and get answers, generate imagery, outline ideas, generate code suggestions, and work within external platforms for team compilation. And you don't need to pay for a subscription.

Windows 11 Pro also gives you some more advanced tools like Azure AD, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, and BitLocker device encryption. You can also take advantage of oldies but goodies like Microsoft Teams, Widgets, and Touchscreen.

Save a bundle when you get the Windows 11 Pro lifetime license for $14.97 (reg. $199).

Note: Before you buy, make sure your PC meets the requirements to run Windows 11. If you currently run Windows 10 and can't utilize the free upgrade to Windows 11, unfortunately, this license won't work for you either.

