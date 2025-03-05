Goat statue with gold penis and fake Trump money sells for $300K

A goat statue with a golden schlong (as well as golden hooves and horns), wearing a red MAGA hat, and covered with fake hundred-dollar bills emblazoned with Trump's face and the words "In Trump We Trust," sold recently at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser.

Meidas News reports:

It was auctioned during the "Cigars and Cars Under the Stars" event, benefiting, in part, Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR), a charity that boasts of dog rescues and has ties to the Trump family. Additionally, BDRR has faced scrutiny from local authorities for purchasing puppies from a puppy mill.

The goat has been displayed at Mar-a-Lago for the last few weeks, and was created by the folks at "Project G.O.A.T" (which stands for "Global Offensive Against Trafficking"). The Project G.O.A.T. website explains that it is an "art-based awareness and support campaign in the fight against human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children." It continues:

The goal of Project G.O.A.T. is to bring much needed awareness and utilize the G.O.A.T. to raise funds to fight Human Trafficking and child sexual exploitation, a growing problem across the globe. Behind drug and arms trade, human trafficking is the 3rd largest organized criminal activity. It is only a matter of time before human trafficking becomes the leading contributor to criminal activity.

The website explains that the original goat sculpture was created and cast by Scott Joseph Moore in February 2019, and to date 55 additional goat statues, each of which weighs 75 pounds, and is 48 inches tall and 60 inches long, have been created and then painted or decorated by "artists and, in many cases, represented by celebrity athletes, actors, musicians, and others."

You can see a gallery of the goat sculptures—which the Project G.O.A.T. website describes as "amazing works of art"— here, although it doesn't include the Trump Goat.

Project G.O.A.T. is an initiative of "Athletes & Causes," a Florida-based organization that connects athletes with various philanthropic campaigns. Its founder, Rob Canton (whose "pronoun" is "dude," according to his Xitter account) has been posting about the auction on social media, calling the statue "my Trump GOAT," so it seems that he's the one who originally owned it and donated it to the auction.

The winner of the auction paid $300,000 for this monstrosity, because of course they did. Here's a video that captures the moment of the 'winning' bid. Project GOAT included this caption along with the clip:

Trump GOAT raised $300,000 at auction yesterday supporting @bigdogranchrescue, @thehometownfoundationinc and @_projectgoat. Congratulations to @sparky18888 for adding the #GOAT to your collection! #MAGA

Yeah, congratulations, Sparky18888. Great job. Very cool goat. Terrific use of $300,000.