Hilarious pampered pup can't sleep without her eye mask (video)

Bedtime routines aren't just for humans, at least when it comes to a boxer named Poppy. And when her routine is disrupted — e.g., her eye-mask falls off — she just can't sleep.

Which is why we see the pampered pup standing on her bed, crying and pointing with a paw at her eye mask. Until her amused owner finally gets the message and puts Poppy's mask back on.

And then, like magic, the pooch immediately lets out a big yawn. Moments later, all tucked under the sheets with her masked eyes nuzzled into a pillow, she conks out. I can relate. (See video below, posted by the appropriately named Princess Poppy.)

