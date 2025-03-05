JD Vance was bored even before Donald Trump launched into his 99-minute speech last night, complaining to House Speaker Mike Johnson on a hot mic.

"By the way, I think the speech is going to be great. But I don't know how you do this for 90 minutes," said Vance, clearly longing for his couch. To which his sharper colleague, who was obviously aware of the hot mic, made a quick and smooth pivot.

"The hardest thing was doing it during Biden, when his speech was a stupid campaign speech," Johnson replied, pushing down the mic and then pushing it down some more, obvious enough for Vance to catch on. (See clip below, posted by The Independent.)

Before Vance griped out loud, he whispered into Johnson's ear, but his muffled words remain a secret.

