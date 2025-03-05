Massive "megalodon" goldfish found swimming in state park

US Fish and Wildlife Service researchers found this absolutely massive pet store goldfish swimming in Pennsylvania's Presque Isle State Park on Lake Erie.

"Call me Megalodon," reads a USFW caption for the above photo.

Pet goldfish should remain pets, urge USFW authorities.

"Smeone released it, thinking they were being kind. Instead, they created an invasive problem that can last decades," the USFW wrote on Facebook. "Goldfish grow massive in the wild, where they can turn lakes and waterways into murky messes, steal food from native fish, and wreck water quality."

image: USFWS

Previously:

• Goldfish dumped into a Minnesota lake grew to gargantuan size

• This fellow trained his goldfish to play soccer

• Goldfish-driven vehicles reach new heights

• Disabled goldfish swims around in cute goldfish sling