Watch these brand new baby eaglets and their proud parents on a 24/7 livestream direct from the forest

Congratulations to Jackie and Shadow, proud parents of two baby eaglets living in a treetop within San Bernardino National Forest! You can tune into their nest 24/7 via two livestreams (below) from cameras installed in 2013 by Friends of Big Bear Valley.

"Hopefully there's no bad weather after they get too big to stay underneath Jackie or Shadow, but (they) don't have their waterproof feathers yet," biologist Sandy Steers, executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley, told CBS News. "It will take about six weeks before they get their waterproof feathers."

Meanwhile, there still one egg that will hopefully hatch in the coming days.

