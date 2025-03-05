Yes, that's a real giraffe in the back this Detroit pickup truck

A photo (below) of a giraffe in the back of a pickup truck purportedly in Detroit was making the rounds online, raising all kinds of questions about its authenticity, provenance, and, well, its vitality.

Turns out, the giraffe's chauffeur was Darren Wehner of St. Clair Flats Taxidermy. And the giraffe had died at a zoo of old age. Whener's job was to mount the magnificent animal on behalf of a museum.

"My job is to preserve them so you can appreciate them forever," he told Fox2. Some people may find it strange or different, but to me, it's art. We love animals. I know it's a counter-intuitive argument. A lot of people don't understand, but I promise you we love animals."



