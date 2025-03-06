Border blimp runs amok in Texas — wreaks havoc for 600 miles before crashing in Dallas

It's not just planes that are crashing under the MAGA regime. Now we're talking blimps, as winds uprooted a giant U.S. Customs and Border Protection surveillance balloon in Texas on Monday, carrying the untethered beast 600 miles before it crashed outside of Dallas.

And the wayward blimp, named "Eyes in the Sky," didn't go peacefully, striking at least one home and damaging its roof before it became too tangled up in power lines for even the fire department to handle.

Perhaps the Trumpian blimp, which started off in South Padre Island overlooking the Gulf of Mexico before running amok, should be renamed as "Chaos in the Sky."

From The New York Times:

The blimp, which was about 200 feet long, broke free from its tether just after 3 p.m. Monday during a "severe wind event," the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations division said in a statement. Maximum wind gusts were around 30 miles per hour that day, slightly stronger than normal, said Ben Ellzey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Brownsville. Chief Ryan Biggers of the South Hunt County Fire Rescue said he was puzzled when the department received a "weird" call about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday from Border Patrol seeking help with recovering the blimp. "I was kind of unsure what they meant," Chief Biggers said. When he responded, he saw white material hanging over trees and power lines, as if a white tarp had been laid out, he said. "I couldn't even tell it was a blimp," Chief Biggers said. The balloon was too tangled for fire equipment, he said, adding that a heavy rotator wrecker was needed to lift the debris and what remained of the blimp off the power lines it had crashed into.

