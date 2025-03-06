A Florida dentist who moonlighted as a devoted soldier in Trump's MAGA army will have plenty of time to brush up on his anger management skills — in federal prison.

Richard Kantwill, 61, learned his fate after sending over 100 violently unhinged threats to dozens of people who displayed insufficient devotion to King Trump.

The Tampa tooth doctor, who signed his threats with sign-offs invoking "The Great Donald Trump," will serve two years for dispatching a barrage of racist, homophobic, and threatening messages that read like a greatest hits compilation of right-wing rage.

As reported by Law & Crime, his creative writing included promises to "torture first, then death" and graphic threats of sexual violence. We're peering deep in the heart of the MAGA's elite Cluster B club here.

When confronted by the FBI, our brave patriot doubled down, sending them a middle finger emoji and bragging about his "high profile patients." He also helpfully mentioned his 15-gun collection and fondness for "creating widows and orphans" during his military service — which ended in an "Other Than Honorable" discharge. (We're guessing the "discharge" was foul smelling and #4A412A colored.)

"The Defendant's repeated choice to threaten violence, to include threats of murder and rape, against persons in the public eye who he disagreed with, demonstrates a lack of self-control and respect not just for the individuals with views different from his but also for the rule of law in general, and justifies a guideline sentence of 33 months," the government wrote. Obviously, this "govermement" is a soon to be eradicated vestige of the the deep state swamp government that Elon Musk hasn't sent Big Balls to quash yet. This what Trump meant when he said Musk wasn't being "aggressive" enough.

When faced with consequences, Kantwill blamed everything from PTSD to alcohol to marijuana — apparently forgetting his earlier bravado about "NEVER surrender[ing]." His attorneys called it the "biggest mistake of his life," though sending not one but hundreds of threats over months seems less like a mistake and more like a concerning hobby.

