Man allegedly swiped Tiffany earrings, police found them in his stomach

Jaythan Lawrence Gilder, 32, reportedly visited a Tiffany & Co. store in Orlando, Florida where he claimed to be shopping on behalf of an Orlando Magic basketball player. A salesperson escorted Gilder to a VIP room where he was shown several pieces of jewelry, including diamond earrings worth more than $600,000. According to police, Gilder grabbed the jewelry and fled the store.

The cops surveillance video to identify Gilder's vehicle and tracked him on his way to Texas where he resides. Authorities said that upon his arrest, he quickly gulped down several objects. A body scan at the at the jail revealed shiny "foreign objects" in Gilder's tummy.

"Officials are now waiting for those objects to be 'passed through' his system" and retrieved, reports Fox35Orlando.

I wonder about Tiffany's return policy.

