Mardi Gras revelers boo Cybertrucks invading parade routes

Happy Mardi Gras! I'm missing the fun in New Orleans but lots of my friends are there so I'm getting to still see some of the action, thanks to social media. Most folks are having a great time, but there's one glaring exception: Cybertruck owners. Several Cybertrucks that ended up rolling with various parades, including Orpheus, encountered parade watchers who were NOT pleased to see them. In many videos I've watched, you can see and hear, as Mashable states, "the entire crowd" rallying "to boo the Cybertruck"—the crowds also chucked beads at the hideous vehicles. You love to see it!

One sad Cybie also got its window broken, and its owner took to social media to chastise the revelers and to brag about how well his vehicle's windows performed–even though the supposedly "bulletproof" glass actually shattered. He wrote on Xitter:

If you think assaulting my wife and vandalizing our Cybertruck is going to persuade us to join your anti-Elon or anti-Tesla views you're sadly mistaken. Also, SUPER impressed with how well the Cybertruck performed. Even with the B-pillar glass shattered, FSD and camera worked flawlessly on the 2-hour drive home. The violent mob was trying their hardest to bust the windows and dent the body with whatever they had available. No other vehicle I feel safer in. With the windows up of course.

It's no wonder that Mardi Gras crowds expressed anger when the Cybertrucks showed up to their favorite party—folks across the globe have been expressing their outrage against DOGE and the Trump/Musk Regime by protesting Tesla showrooms as part of the "Tesla Takedown" movement. Mashable explains:

Teslas, and Cybertrucks in particular, have become the subjects of ire lately. Owners of the car have shared stories online of being relentlessly mocked. It makes sense; no physical item better represents Elon Musk's whole deal than the Cybertruck. And a lot of people really don't like Musk. Apparently, even the good times of Mardi Gras didn't stop that hate.

I don't know about you, but there's almost nothing I love more than to see Cybertrucks (and the man behind them) getting the hate they deserve. Keep up the great work, New Orleans!