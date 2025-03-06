OpenAI to offer AI agents more expensive than humans

Burning money, OpenAI has entered a space where efficiently replacing humans with technology now costs more than the humans.

While AI and LLMs will be part of our future, OpenAI is not guaranteed to be the innovator who figures out how to make money with them. When it comes to spending money, OpenAI has it down. Their new plans will feature PhD-level assistants for $20,000.00 USD per month. At that rate, you can employ an actual PhD who might not lie to you or hallucinate important facts.

According to a report by The Information, based on information shared with investors, OpenAI will introduce AI agents in three tiers: Basic agents for "high-income knowledge workers" at $2,000 per month, developer agents at $10,000 per month, and Ph.D.-level research assistants at $20,000 per month. The company positions these agents as direct replacements for highly-paid specialists. The basic agents would handle tasks like evaluating sales leads, while the developer agents would serve as coding assistants for experienced programmers. The top-tier agents would tackle complex scientific research questions. The Decoder

Why not hire a real scientist? OpenAI expects to continue burning money for at least another five years. Losses were reported at around five billion dollars in 2024 and could reach fourteen billion in 2026 (says ChattyG of her creator).

The AI will never steal your marked lunch bag from the company fridge.

