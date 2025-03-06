Pardoned J6ers are a special breed of MAGA

YouTuber Walter Masterson attempts to get pardoned J6ers to admit what he witnessed at the Capitol during their attack, or generally just own their actions. Nope!

The first J6er acknowledges he has been pardoned and has no reason to hide any truth, and then goes on to declare the Moron Revolution, the January 6th Capitol insurrection, a peaceful protest. Masterson tells him he was there, recounts what he saw, but the red hat must act as a shield. The responses get more and more unhinged.

The MAGA who cosplays an ICE officer to scare people at Home Depot is a real prize. Seeing others suffer is not enough for that jerk, he has to cause pain himself. These are the folks Donald Trump set free, to terrorize us all.

Previously:

• Elon's MAGA love affair costs him 40% of stock value as Tesla sales crater 76% in Germany

• Another MAGA Congressperson wants Trump's face on our currency—this time the $100

• MAGA Christian school head convicted of torturing children