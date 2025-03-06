Set the vibes for movie night with this projector and gaming console combo

TL;DR: Turn any spot into a movie theater or gaming center with this 2-in-1 Android projector, now $99.99 (reg. $149).

With projectors going viral on social media, any space can become a movie theater. This Android projector lets you stream TV or films and game from anywhere — no monitor required. And this dual-purpose entertainment station is currently on sale for just $99.99 (reg. $149).

Enjoy endless movie nights and gaming tournaments

Bring the party with you no matter where you go, thanks to this 2-in-1 projector. Want to set up a cozy movie night with family? The projector lets you access streaming services like Disney+ or Hulu and pick a classic…you just have to bring the popcorn!

Looking to get a gaming tournament going in the basement? This projector is also ready to host thanks to the quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and ARM Mali-G31 GPU that offer super smooth gaming performance and responsive controls that let you discover the true winner or the group with no lags to worry about. And there are more than 36,000 games available to choose from, all from various consoles.

You can stream up to 100 inches on a screen at 1080p with support for 2K and 4K content. It also has immersive sound whether you choose to settle indoors or outside.

Automatic keystone correction makes setup straightforward — the display is adjusted for proper alignment from any angle, whether you're in a tiny bedroom or projecting on a massive wall in an alley. It will automatically adjust to your environment.

It has two wireless controllers, an IR remote, a power cable, and a 64GB microSD card, so you'll have everything you need. Want to connect to another device? Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.4 ensure it will be compatible with many speakers, more controllers, and headphones as needed.

Game or get your movie night on with this 2-in-1 Ultimate 1080p HD Gaming Android Projector, now $50 off at just $99.99.

2-in-1 Ultimate 1080p HD Gaming Projector with Android 11, 2 Controllers & 36,000+ Games – $99.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.