Stand out in your next meeting with Microsoft's go-to diagramming tool

TL;DR: Presentations don't have to be dull with Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional, now just $14.97 (reg. $249) for a Windows license.

It's 2025, and it's time to update the way you present data. Now is the perfect time to change things up — because you can spice things up with Microsoft Visio for just $14.97 for a lifetime Windows license.

Been leaning on dusty old PowerPoint presentations to get you through meetings? Visio is Microsoft's go-to diagramming tool, helping you stand out from the crowd in the boardroom and beyond.

Make meetings impactful

Change how you share your data with bosses and colleagues with dozens of pre-made templates, diagrams, and stencils to help get your point across. More than 250,000 shapes are available in their online content ecosystem — so each presentation or project can be dynamic.

Like to get your creative juices flowing? You don't have to use Visio's templates; you can use your finger or a pen to draw directly on touch-enabled devices, annotate diagrams, or create your own visual masterpieces.

Make process maps, network diagrams, org charts, floor plans, and more — which can all be automatically generated via data from Excel, Exchange, or other sources to make your life easier.

If you're trying to figure out a problem, Visio's brainstorming templates can help you visualize issues and map out ideas in real time. It's also great for explaining complicated concepts to colleagues.

This license to Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 includes all the features of Visio Standard and additional templates, shapes, and collaboration features. Only available to new users, you'll also need a Microsoft 365 subscription or a Microsoft SharePoint subscription to get started.

Make your workflow more efficient and eye-catching with this Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional license for Windows, now only $14.97 (reg. $249).

Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional: Lifetime License for Windows – $14.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.