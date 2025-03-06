Non-profit publication The Intercept has shared Elon Musk's government email address.

The Intercept has acquired Leon's government email address and is sharing it to make FOIA requests regarding DOGE activity more manageable and less likely to be rejected. The Feds will declare requests that do not include an official's government email address too vague, and this clears up that problem! What else can you do with this email address? It's up to you.

According to a source, Musk has been assigned the email address erm71@who.eop.gov. The email address reflects his attachment to the White House Office, the Executive Office of the President, and, apparently, Musk's full initials plus his birth year, 1971. This differs from the standard format for EOP emails, which typically include the staffer's full first and last name.

The Intercept has already filed more than a dozen FOIA requests for Musk's emails using this information.

Musk did not reply to a request for comment sent to his email address. Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff who nominally supervises Musk, also did not reply to The Intercept's inquiry.