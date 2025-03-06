Trump moves towards deporting Ukrainian refugees

The Trump Administration plans to revoke the temporary legal status of nearly a quarter million Ukrainian refugees. This could set the stage for mass deportation.

Nearly three quarters of a million Ukrainians, of the over six million refugees running from Putin's war against them, have sought refuge in the United States. Russian stooge Donald Trump is injecting more fear and uncertainty into their lives.

According to senior White House officials, the change in status could occur as early April, setting up the Ukrainians for a potential fast-tracked deportation. According to reporting, the plan to revoke the status of the Ukrainians was in place prior to the Oval Office meeting with Zelensky as part of a move to cancel the Biden administration's humanitarian shelter program for over 1.8 million migrants from around the world. Neither the White House or the Ukrainian Embassy have yet issued a statement. MTN

Previously:

• Mike Pence lashes out — schools Trump on who started the Ukraine-Russia war