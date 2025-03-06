Trying enhanced interrogation techniques on your friends for fun

…and also to make a point, granted. The latest release by Australian social activist duo Boy Boy (think of them like Oceania's answer to the Good Liars) might use the snappy premise of "I'm going to torture my friend" as an engaging hook, but what they actually present is a deep dive into the American government's love for "enhanced interrogation" and the excuses made for its continued use.

Clickbait aside, it's a fascinating watch, whether you're interested in understanding the mindset of power in America or you just want something to zone out to while you fold laundry (although I recommend paying attention). Plus, it'll probably be good practice for when Trump starts herding "subversives" into black sites!

