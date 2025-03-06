Why did someone pay $87k for a single Flamin' Hot Cheeto?

Someone paid $87,840 for this Flamin' Hot Cheeto. The 3-inch-long spicy snack resembles the Pokémon character Charizard. Apparently, sports memorabilia company 1st & Goal Collectibles first found and made a fuss over the item a few years ago. Nicknamed the Cheetozard and preserved in plastic, the algorithms deemed it worthy of the Internet's attention late in 2024.

Goldin auctioneers brought it to the block last month starting at $250. The big spender who dropped $72k plus the buyer's premium was not identified.

