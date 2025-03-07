Anti-fascist Canadian hardcore band kicks Nazi off stage (video)

Recently, the lead singer of Edmonton-based hardcore punk band Vargouille kicked an audience member in the front row who was throwing up Nazi Sieg Heil salutes. In a video that's circulating online from that recent Vancouver show, as the band performs, you can see the audience in question member do one Nazi salute, and then another. After the second one, the lead singer notices and kicks him from the stage, yelling, "you don't f****** do that s*** here!"

The band has gotten a ton of support online, which led them to post a video and statement on their Instagram:

Hendrik wanted to say how appreciative we all are for your support over the past couple weeks. It's been so f****** crazy. Everyone that shared, commented, and like that video. Thank you.



We are a bunch of dorks, that love fantasy, hardcore, and crushing fascist simping fools. Nice to know that there's an audience to placate our madness.



Keep msging us about punk rock and DnD. We are responding to everything . . . We wish you good fortune in the wars to come!

Vargouille is a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired anti-fascist hardcore band. That also kicks Nazi punks. Truly, what's not to love? Go follow them on their Instagram!

