Coding on a budget? Visual Studio Pro just dropped to crazy low!

TL;DR: It's only $27.97 to get a lifetime license for Microsoft Visual Studio Pro (reg. $499).

If you're paying subscription fees to code, you're doing it wrong. Instead, switch to a lifetime license for one of the most popular Integrated Development Environments. It usually costs $499 for a lifetime license to Microsoft Visual Studio Pro, but now it's only $27.97.

What does Visual Studio Pro do?

Drop into the IDE to get whatever you need done, however you need it done. You can simultaneously work with multiple languages and platforms to tackle more significant projects and streamline workloads.

Take advantage of tools like IntelliCode for AI-powered code suggestions based on context and patterns, essentially acting as a spellcheck for coding that learns your preferred patterns to make suggestions and complete code.

CodeLens allows you to examine code metrics and insights directly within the editor, helping you track changes, versions, and unit test coverage. Additionally, Live Share enables real-time collaboration with others from anywhere, complete with voice or text chat and debugging capabilities, allowing for seamless teamwork and stakeholder feedback, essentially creating a work-focused communication space without any of the distractions.

Tap into advanced features that permit debugging and testing for .NET or C++ apps across different environments. Set up personalized workspaces so each team member can have their preferred settings and extensions right at hand. Utilize keyboard shortcuts to navigate code and perform actions quickly.

Through March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, it's only $27.97 to get a lifetime license for Microsoft Visual Studio Pro.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows – $27.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.