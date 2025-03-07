Cornell University collects news and guidance on avian influenza

Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine has created a great resource for folks—including the general public, farmers, wildlife professionals, public health agencies, veterinarians, and more—who are interested in keeping up to date on avian flu, which continues to spread across North America and throughout the world.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) Resource Center aims to gather data from various federal government and state agency websites into one centralized repository of news and guidance on avian influenza that Cornell Chronicle describes as a "comprehensive resource that offers a one-stop clearinghouse for the most current and trustworthy information on bird flu."

The Cornell Chronicle provides an overview of what you'll find at the site:

The resource center provides an avian influenza fact sheet; links to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and U.S. Department of Agriculture avian flu sites; and pages for those interested in taking a deep dive into current information on human health, wildlife, dairy, poultry, cats and dogs, and research.

As the Trump/Musk Regime continues to purge government websites and remove information about vaccines, healthcare, scientific research, and more, it's difficult to know how and where we will continue to get information about avian flu, so it's great to see other institutions providing such terrific public health resources and education—thank you, Cornell!

Visit the resource center here.

