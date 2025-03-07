Get Microsoft Office staples for less than $7 an app

TL;DR: Score a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $54.97 (reg. 219).

Whether you're creating a budget with Excel, crafting a birthday card with Word, or putting together a presentation that can hopefully snag you a promotion, we often depend on Microsoft Office apps. And there's a reason Microsoft Office has had such great staying power — people use them nearly every minute of every day.

If you recently purchased a new PC or want to spruce up an old one, you can secure a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $54.97, a savings of $159.

Enjoy eight helpful apps for less than $7 a piece

Stay productive with these eight helpful apps. This license includes the tried and true staples like Microsoft Word and Excel while infusing some of the newer favorites like Teams and Outlook that can help you connect with friends, family, or coworkers.

Though this license is for the 2021 version, this older version packs a lot of perks. It's a more cost-effective way to grab the apps available elsewhere for monthly subscriptions (we're looking at you, Microsoft 365). And the 2021 version actually provides three more apps than the most recent Professional 2024 license.

You also don't have to worry about newer tools; these app interfaces will be comfortably familiar and will not involve AI integrations. You'll need to make sure that your operating system is updated to Windows 10 or 11.

You'll receive an instant delivery and download after your purchase, so you can access your software license keys and get things up and running immediately. This license is available for one Windows PC for use either at home or at work and includes free Microsoft customer support.

Secure your lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for $54.97 today.

StackSocial prices subject to change.