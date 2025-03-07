Grand Theft Auto V enjoys fifth rerelease

Eat your heart out, Skyrim. Rent must be due over at Rockstar, because Grand Theft Auto V was just released for the fifth time. Over the course of its twelve-year life-span, GTA V has been playable on (deep breath) the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, and now it's coming to… PC. I know what you're thinking: "You already mentioned PC! Surely, this must be a mistake, because I know Rockstar wouldn't release a second PC port with virtually nothing changed for full price!"

Allow me to reassure you that you're wrong, reader. It's actually half price.

This may be its only redeeming quality. According to a Rockstar news release, the game supposedly boasts a host of graphical improvements and gameplay tweaks, but the difference is negligible at best. Los Santos now looks slightly less yellow, if that counts for anything. It's even missing features – Grand Theft Auto Online's text chat has been stripped out entirely, which is great for anyone sick of being called slurs by a 12-year-old and terrible for anyone who might actually want to, say, communicate with their teammates.

GTA 6 development costs must be getting pretty high. All of this, and they still can't give us one measly Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster.

Previously:

• GTA 6 could cost up to $100, according to leading analyst

• This Grand Theft Auto V wildlife documentary is surprisingly good

• Another GTA 6 leak, another tantalizing disappointment

• 'Full House' intro remade in Grand Theft Auto