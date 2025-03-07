Late and hungover, influencer Johnny Somali pleads guilty in Korean court

Johnny Somali, an influencer noted only for his loathesomeness, is the winner of a stupid prize for his abusive antics: legal sanctions abroad. He turned up "late and hungover" to a court date in South Korea and pleaded guilty there to obstruction and "minor crimes", reports Dexerto.

Going live on the app the day before the trial, he claimed he had a deal in the works to stream his court appearance. "It's time for a redemption arc," he said. "I'm gonna try to be a better man. The trial is live tomorrow and I will be live-streaming the trial." Just hours before the start of the trial, Somali went live on Parti again and got hammered to the point of throwing up in his friend's apartment.

No redemption, alas. He got a continuance, though, on one of the charges, and will return to court in a few weeks.

For months, Somali wreaked havoc across South Korea with nuisance streams that royally upset both the country's politicians and citizens, including a former member of the Korean Special Forces who KO'd the streamer in a must-see video.

Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Ismael, is a self-styled "prank" streamer notorious for bothering locals in Japan and other Asian countries. Racist taunts and disruptive behavior, intended to provoke reactions, have brought him much attention, though his blatant misbehavior—trespassing, harassment, fights—have led to multiple arrests. Despite frequent bans on streaming platforms, he continues to reappear under new accounts, leveraging controversy to attract attention and donations from his audience.

