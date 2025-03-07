Scientists warn of urgent need for H5N1 bird flu pandemic preparations

Leading scientists are warning that H5N1 bird flu's spread through dairy cattle and recent human infections demands urgent pandemic preparations.

The virus has already achieved something alarming – successfully jumping between mammalian species and adapting to spread among dairy cattle, while causing sporadic human illnesses, according to a new warning letter in Science magazine from seven prominent public health experts. While most human cases have been mild so far, H5N1 has demonstrated its ability to cause severe disease.

The experts list critical gaps in pandemic readiness that need immediate attention. Current vaccine technologies are too slow and constrained, regulatory processes need streamlining, and global access frameworks remain inadequate. They call for an urgent initiative modeled after Operation Warp Speed to develop rapidly scalable pandemic flu vaccines.

"To effectively address these gaps, pandemic preparedness initiatives should be urgently resourced and implemented," the authors write. They emphasize that preparations must include comprehensive communications programs to rebuild public trust, along with thorough testing of response plans across countries.

Success requires looking beyond just medical countermeasures: "Consideration of societal and economic risks from both a pandemic and potential mitigations should be integrated into decision-making."

The scientists conclude with notable urgency: "Enhancing readiness now can save lives and reduce societal and economic disruption if H5N1 or another outbreak becomes a pandemic."

