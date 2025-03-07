There's a Microsoft app to help you finish work and school projects — Now just $14.97

TL;DR: Tackle projects efficiently with Microsoft Project 2021 Professional, now only $14.97 (reg. $249).

The first step is always the hardest. If you need help getting a project started, whether you're an overwhelmed college student or a busy working professional, there's an app for that. Microsoft Project not only helps you get the ball rolling but also helps you see the whole thing through.

This app helps you get from A to B

Microsoft Project serves as your very own project manager, complete with pre-made templates that can help you every step of the way.

Need help not procrastinating? Automated scheduling tools help you stay on top of deadlines. Worried about budgets? Visual guides let you keep track of money flow, while forecasting features help you determine ultimate costs so you don't go over.

Project provides built-in reports that keep you accountable, pointing out inefficiencies you can then get on top of. And you can even run what-if scenarios to make the most out of your task assignments.

This lifetime license can be installed on a Windows computer for work or home use. You'll get an instant delivery and download after purchase, so you'll be up and running in minutes. There's also free customer service available after purchase if you run into any issues.

If you need an extra push, check out Project's reviews. It scored 4.4 stars on Capterra and GetApp, and TechRadar raved about it, sharing, "Microsoft Project remains an excellent project management tool for experienced professionals. Its ability to forecast project costs and assign resources based on intricate details means it can simply go further than and do more than the alternative project solutions."

Be your own boss with help from Microsoft Project 2021 Professional, now just $14.97.

