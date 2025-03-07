Weird gadgets at Mobile World Congress

Among the many gadgets shown off at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona were oddities one can only hope end up on store shelves. Ars Technica's Scharon Harding checked out the most intriguing ones on display, like the lanky tryptich laptop pictured above from Lenovo.

There are several laptops that you can buy with a foldable screen right now. But none of them bends the way that Lenovo's Thinkbook Flip AI concept laptop does. As Lenovo described it, the computer's OLED panel uses two hinges for "outward folding," enabling the display to go from 13 inches to 18.1 inches. Enhanced flexibility is supposed to enable the screen to adapt to different workloads. In addition to the concept functioning like a regular clamshell laptop, users could extend the screen into an extra-tall display. That could be helpful for tasks like reading long documents or scrolling social feeds.

Check out this adorable magnetic kitten display, Tiko.

The Verge reports that the show was all about "odds and ends" such as this.

There were also a lot of weird ideas going around about what you can put on your phone. Realme and Xiaomi both had concepts for big camera lenses that attach to the back of your phone, which I thought we were done trying to do, like, 12 years ago. Infinix had a concept for a phone case that uses solar power to charge your phone, though you obviously would need a specialized phone to work with it. HMD introduced a pair of wireless earbuds with a case that doubles as a magnetic power bank for the back of your phone.

