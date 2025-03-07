Xyla Foxlin on the FAA's mental health crisis

FAA policy on mental health care for pilots and controllers has created a crisis wherein health care is avoided to a deadly degree.

If you needed another thing to worry about when flying, Xyla Foxlin has one for you. The YouTube creator had her pilot's license suspended after she sought mental healthcare for a hormone imbalance created by medication she received under a doctor's care. Even though Foxlin did precisely what you would want a thoughtful and aware person to do, the FAA got weirdly interested in parts of her life that were weird for the FAA to be interested in, and she lost her license. Any reported mental health care needs can end a pilot's career. Rather than encourage pilots to get help, they force them to hide their conditions.

Commercial pilots and controllers will avoid care, or self-treat, rather than risk their livelihood. People we trust with out lives aren't allowed to ask for and receive help.

Previously:

