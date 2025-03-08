365 chickens is a fun and frustrating game of matching birds

365 chickens is a free web game that involves lining up birds. Equal parts fun and frustrating, the game starts off easy but soon becomes nerve-racking as you're presented with more mismatched birds to organize. Once you get 3 or more birds of the same type in a row, they disappear. Space runs out quickly.

Once you run out of space to place new birds on the board, the game ends. If you're able to line up all 368 birds, you beat the game. I still haven't beat the game, but have spent way too much time trying to. I felt a great responsibility to line up these little birds, yet I have failed them. This game has been my favorite distraction of the day.

